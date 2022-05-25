Banijay Rights & Amagi Team for FAST Strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

Amagi, a leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has partnered with Banijay Rights to drive its FAST strategy worldwide.

Amagi, which has more than 50 FAST platform partnerships and 100 other OTT platform partnerships, has facilitated channel creation, distribution and monetization for Banijay Rights on FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Freevee, LG Channels and more, and will continue to do so.

Banijay Rights will continue to leverage the benefits of Amagi’s cloud-led innovations to amplify its reach and revenue in the FAST space. Amagi CLOUDPORT, Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi PLANNER have all been utilized by Banijay Rights.

“As a key member of the content marketplace, connecting premium content providers with the most sought-after OTT platforms, we were ecstatic to collaborate with Banijay Rights,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi. “FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It’s exactly where a media powerhouse like Banijay Rights should be, and we’re thrilled to have facilitated that.”

Shaun Keeble, VP of digital at Banijay Rights, said, “At Banijay Rights, we are uncompromising in our commitment to quality, and we’ve always associated ourselves with content projects that are powerful and transformative. Our choice of technology partners is no different—and we look forward to accomplishing great things with Amagi.”