Thursday, May 26, 2022
Home / Top Stories / TV Movies Screenings Festival: Cineflix Rights

TV Movies Screenings Festival: Cineflix Rights

World Screen 18 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has an extensive slate of TV movies to offer buyers, showcasing four in the TV Movies Screenings Festival. 

In the always popular holiday romance category, there is An Ice Wine Christmas, which James Durie, the company’s head of scripted, bills as a “feel-good story,” and Miracle in Motor City. “Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars in this holiday movie filled with new family traditions, Christmas miracles and, of course, Motown legend Smokey Robinson,” Durie notes. “Audiences will relish in this celebration of Detroit with a soundtrack full of Motown hits.” 

Cineflix is also highlighting two female-led thrillers: Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, which Durie calls “a powerful story that resonates with a global audience,” and Stolen by their Father, based on Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir. “Greece provides a beautiful backdrop for this moving account of a mother’s love that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences worldwide.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Digital TV Research: OTT Revenues to Grow by $89 Billion

Global revenues from OTT TV episodes and movies are forecast to increase from $135 billion in 2021 to reach $224 billion in 2027, according to Digital TV Research.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.