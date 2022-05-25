TV Movies Screenings Festival: Cineflix Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has an extensive slate of TV movies to offer buyers, showcasing four in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

In the always popular holiday romance category, there is An Ice Wine Christmas, which James Durie, the company’s head of scripted, bills as a “feel-good story,” and Miracle in Motor City. “Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars in this holiday movie filled with new family traditions, Christmas miracles and, of course, Motown legend Smokey Robinson,” Durie notes. “Audiences will relish in this celebration of Detroit with a soundtrack full of Motown hits.”

Cineflix is also highlighting two female-led thrillers: Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, which Durie calls “a powerful story that resonates with a global audience,” and Stolen by their Father, based on Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir. “Greece provides a beautiful backdrop for this moving account of a mother’s love that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences worldwide.”