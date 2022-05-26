Paramount Global Bolsters Consumer Products Teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global has made a number of hires and promotions for its consumer products teams across the global toys, games, emerging media, franchise planning and consumer products marketing divisions.

Priya Mukhedkar, formerly senior VP of consumer products, will now serve as senior VP of global toys and packaged goods. She will add global toys to her current remit over business development, brand marketing and licensing for consumables.

Reporting to Mukhedkar is Stephanie Bailey, who formerly co-led the global toys group and has been promoted to VP of global toys. Bailey has been integral in bringing Nickelodeon titles such as That Girl Lay Lay, Blue’s Clues & You! and Baby Shark to toy aisles.

In the games and emerging media divisions, Rebecca Tatlock has been promoted from VP of global toy licensing to VP of business development of games. She will be responsible for new partnerships and opportunities across all business models for Paramount’s global games group. She most recently led global toy partnership deals across major franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek.

In the same division, Erika Winterholler has been promoted from VP of business development and licensing of games to VP of business development and operations of emerging media. In her new role, she will focus on emerging media initiatives across Paramount, including its NFT business, AR, VR and new metaverse platforms. Recently, she played a critical role in the company’s partnership with Recur to launch its digital collectible portal for fans to collect NFTs.

Tatlock and Winterholler will report to Doug Rosen, senior VP of games and emerging media.

The global franchise planning and consumer products marketing division has hired Prima Chambers as VP of franchise planning, multi-generational, and Shian-Li Tsang as VP of consumer products marketing. They will both report to Veronica Hart, executive VP of global franchise planning.

Chambers will lead the development of strategic long-range plans to support the growth of key priority properties. She joins from Reckitt, with nearly two decades of consumer brand experience across roles in marketing and research and development at organizations such as The Hershey Company and General Mills.

Tsang will be responsible for representing Paramount’s brands through high-impact, omni-channel retail activations, social programming and IP launch campaigns. She has directed integrated omni-channel marketing strategies at companies such as The LEGO Group, Adidas and DICK’s Sporting Goods.

“Staying focused on the consumer is at the heart of everything we do, so we have made key updates to the leadership within the organization to maximize our portfolio,” said Pam Kaufman, president of consumer products and experiences at Paramount. “These new remits, along with our new hires, set us up to further grow our franchises from SpongeBob to Star Trek and deliver the best products and experiences for today and the future.”