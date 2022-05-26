Video Interview: FilmRise’s Max Einhorn

FilmRise has been at the forefront of the streaming industry from its inception as a provider and distributor of SVOD and AVOD content in the U.S. and internationally. It is touted as the largest independent supplier of content on ad-supported streaming services in the world, boasting a library of over 50,000 film and television titles.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise, talks to World Screen about the growth and gains of the FilmRise Streaming Network, serving as a global co-production partner in FAST/AVOD and trends in OTT viewership.