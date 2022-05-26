Friday, May 27, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Video Interview: FilmRise’s Max Einhorn

Video Interview: FilmRise’s Max Einhorn

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


FilmRise has been at the forefront of the streaming industry from its inception as a provider and distributor of SVOD and AVOD content in the U.S. and internationally. It is touted as the largest independent supplier of content on ad-supported streaming services in the world, boasting a library of over 50,000 film and television titles.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise, talks to World Screen about the growth and gains of the FilmRise Streaming Network, serving as a global co-production partner in FAST/AVOD and trends in OTT viewership.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Hub Entertainment Research Charts “Must-Have” Platforms

The average U.S. household uses 12.5 different sources of entertainment—from TV and streaming to social media, music, gaming, podcasts and more—but only regard half (6.2) as "must-haves," according to Hub Entertainment Research's Battle Royale consumer survey. 






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.