Cineflix Rights has closed a raft of deals with North American and European producers for its MIPTV slate, which includes history content such as Ramses The Great: King of Ancient Egypt, among other titles across genres.

The 6×60-minute docudrama series features access to archaeological discoveries about the ancient Egyptian ruler who has remained a caricature of his own propaganda. Ramses The Great: King of Ancient Egypt is produced by Pernel Media.

Also on the company’s slate, the hour-long Little Sapiens (Idéacom International) reveals how prehistoric children may have been the very drivers of human evolution. Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain (Touchdown Films) delves into music history, revealing an account of the days that surrounded the moment when the iconic musician took his own life.

In crime content, Girl in the Video (ITN Productions) depicts a tale of abduction, survival and rescue. Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch, from Cineflix Productions, Untitled Entertainment, KMF Film and the Hungarian Film Incentive, sees an American psychologist land a dream job that eventually lands her in the middle of a murder investigation.

These latest acquisitions are being launched as part of Cineflix Rights’ MIPTV slate, which also includes new dramas So Long, Marianne and In Memoriam, alongside a host of new factual content and returning seasons of some of the distributor’s existing scripted and unscripted brands.

Richard Life, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions for Cineflix Rights, said: “Blue-chip ancient history documentaries and popular culture content about contemporary figures are forever in demand from buyers, especially when they explore iconic figures or civilizations which have global appeal. We’re thrilled to be showcasing these new titles at MIPTV alongside compelling and entertaining new dramas as part of our growing movie slate.”