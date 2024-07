ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Jimmy Carr’s official YouTube channel, which has just reached 1 million subscribers, has rolled out its new Heckle Amnesties content strand worldwide.

Heckle Amnesties comprises a series of social-first videos of Carr’s interactions with hecklers, filmed during his current Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny tour. Compiled by Chambers Management, the clips will launch weekly and exclusively across Carr’s social channels.

The Jimmy Carr YouTube channel has been operated by Banijay Rights since July 2023.