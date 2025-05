ADVERTISEMENT

Among the titles NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is presenting at the LA Screenings, The Copenhagen Test stars Simu Liu as an intelligence analyst whose brain has been hacked.

“The show explores the implications of next-generation technological advancements, making it appealing to buyers seeking suspenseful, thought-provoking content,” says Michael Bonner, president.

Amadeus is a reimagining of Peter Shaffer’s play, delving into the rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Will Sharpe) and Antonio Salieri (Paul Bettany).

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of 18th-century Vienna, this irreverent adaptation features stellar performances by Sharpe and Bettany, and the timeless music of Mozart, delivering a compelling story of jealousy, ambition, and genius. This visually stunning limited series offers universal appeal and artistic depth, making it a must-watch for global audiences.”

Set in the same universe as The Office comes The Paper. “Viewers will love this character-driven workplace comedy that combines sharp humor and heart,” says Bonner.

“Over the course of four days (May 17 to 20), we will be hosting content screenings on the stunning, upgraded Universal lot,” Bonner adds. “We have an amazing programming lineup and are looking forward to connecting with our global partners in-person to showcase the breadth of NBCU’s content. We are also very excited about our client event, which is a special advanced screening of the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon, and an after-party at the iconic Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.”