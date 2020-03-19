Red Arrow Studios International Adds Raft of TV Movies to Slate

Friday, March 20, 2020
Chelsea Regan


Red Arrow Studios International is set to launch a dozen new TV movies on its spring and summer slate of titles.

Commissioned by Hallmark in the U.S., Christmas at Dollywood is a festive romance feature starring Dolly Parton and produced by Two 4 the Money Media. The Last Cop, produced by Westside Filmproduktion and SevenPictures, is based on Germany’s SAT.1’s most successful crime series. Also joining Red Arrow Studios International’s TV movie roster are a selection of holiday movies and romantic comedies commissioned by Hallmark and Lifetime, plus dramas from ProSieben and SAT.1.

Red Arrow Studios International’s complete TV movie collection now numbers over 500 premium titles covering a range of genres, with the company having a number of TV movie package deals in place with international broadcasters.

Bo Stehmeier, president at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “TV movies are an important part of our scripted slate, providing broadcasters with a flexible mix of easy-to-schedule, family-friendly content. As linear broadcasters have known for a long time, and streamers are starting to experience, TV movies are a great way to deliver stand-out event programming and attract large, key-demographic audiences. We are delighted to bring these new movies to our spring/summer lineup. ”











