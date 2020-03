ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time ever, WrestleMania will be held as a two-night streaming event, on April 4 and 5 on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.

The two-night event will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. It will be streaming on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, starting at 7 p.m.

Only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.