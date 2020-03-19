Friday, March 20, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Video Interview with Joyn’s Katja Hofem

Video Interview with Joyn’s Katja Hofem

World Screen 20 hours ago Top Stories


Katja Hofem, managing director of Joyn, talks to World Screen about what sets the streaming service apart in the digital landscape and how it’s been received by viewers so far.

 

A joint venture of ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, Joyn arrived on the streaming scene in Germany last June. The app launched with Germany’s biggest range of free-TV content, and there are now live streams from over 50 channels. Its offering includes original commissions, among them the political thriller Dignity. A premium version, Joyn PLUS+, has been rolled out since, with an extended roster available for a monthly fee.

 

 











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Reed MIDEM Launching MIPTV ONLINE+

Reed MIDEM has announced the launch of MIPTV ONLINE+, an online experience available for free to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 clients.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.