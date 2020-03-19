Video Interview with Joyn’s Katja Hofem

Katja Hofem, managing director of Joyn, talks to World Screen about what sets the streaming service apart in the digital landscape and how it’s been received by viewers so far.

A joint venture of ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, Joyn arrived on the streaming scene in Germany last June. The app launched with Germany’s biggest range of free-TV content, and there are now live streams from over 50 channels. Its offering includes original commissions, among them the political thriller Dignity. A premium version, Joyn PLUS+, has been rolled out since, with an extended roster available for a monthly fee.