Reed MIDEM Launching MIPTV ONLINE+

Reed MIDEM has announced the launch of MIPTV ONLINE+, an online experience available for free to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 clients.

MIPTV ONLINE+ will launch on March 30, offering connected access to exclusive content originally programmed for the 57th edition of MIPTV—which, together with MIPDoc and MIPFormats, was scheduled to run March 28 to April 2 in Cannes before being canceled due to the coronavirus.

MIPTV ONLINE+ will enable buyers to stream distributor’s programs scheduled for the MIPTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MIPDoc Screenings Library. The online service will also stream the In Development, MIPDoc and MIPFormats project pitches, as well as MIPTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions, Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases.

The MIPTV online database, accessed via miptv.com, will also be available during the months ahead, allowing users to connect and interact with the MIPTV community.

Lucy Smith, deputy director of the television division at Reed MIDEM, said: “Our clients are unable to come to MIPTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MIPTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled MIP programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MIPTV ONLINE+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”