Red Arrow Studios International Unveils MIPCOM Scripted Slate

Red Arrow Studios International is launching a varied slate of new scripted content at this year’s MIPCOM.

The featured title While the Men are Away follows a diverse cast of talent, led by Michela De Rossi (The Many Saints of Newark), and launches on SBS (Australia) later this month. Set in Australia during World War II, the dramedy views the experience of the war through the eyes of women left behind on the home front.

Those Who Stayed, also included on the slate, is inspired by true events from in Kyiv in the first few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Descendants is a character-driven drama that tells the story of a dysfunctional Icelandic family through the exploration of universal themes such as greed, sibling rivalry, loyalty and responsibility.

Other series launching at MIPCOM include Soon Comes Night, Miles from Nowhere, Double Parked, A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Appetite and the second season of Kid Sister.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International, said: “In While the Men are Away, Arcadia has produced a fun and feisty series that boldly reimagines experiences of war from the perspective of those so often left out of history, while Those Who Stayed is an authentic and undeniably timely drama that champions the voices of Ukrainian filmmakers speaking to their experience and the everyday reality of the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The dark and ironic Descendants, meanwhile, explores universal themes through the lens of a dysfunctional family drama.

“While all utterly unique, these titles are a natural fit for our slate of premium scripted content that showcases an array of diverse voices from around the world and amplifies a range of experiences. We’re incredibly excited to present them to partners at MIPCOM 2023.”