Red Arrow Studios International & Bomanbridge Sign Exclusive Agreement

Red Arrow Studios International and Bomanbridge Media have signed an agreement for the representation of formats and finished programs across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Bomanbridge Media will represent Red Arrow Studios International’s formats and finished program catalogs across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In mainland China, Bomanbridge will represent only Red Arrow Studios International’s formats.

Bomanbridge has already had experience working with Red Arrow Studios International’s content, having negotiated a production deal for Red Arrow Studios International’s social experiment format Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds in Mongolia.

A current key title from Red Arrow Studios International includes The Gone, a mystery drama series starring Richard Flood (Grey’s Anatomy).

Red Arrow Studios International’s catalog spans formats, scripted and factual entertainment content, such as the relationship format Married at First Sight, dramas including Vienna Blood and Departure and factual content such as The Weekly: Special Edition.

Joyce Droese, Red Arrow Studios International’s sales manager for Asia, Nordics, Africa and inflight will manage the relationship, which excludes India, Japan and Korea. “We are delighted that Bomanbridge will be helping to represent our content across Asia,” Droese said. “It’s an important region for us and, following on from the Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds‘ format deal in Mongolia, we are sure that Sonia and the team will do a great job extending the reach of key Red Arrow shows, like Married at First Sight, across the region.”

Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge’s CEO, added: “We are very excited about this new relationship; cultivating a new alliance with Red Arrow Studios International comes at an opportune moment. Scripted remakes and proven formats are in demand and rising. Together, Bomanbridge and Red Arrow Studios International will offer a fresh slate of creativity. As we proudly unveil Red Arrow’s catalogue at ATF, we celebrate a partnership that promises to offer great storytelling across the vibrant landscape of Asia.”