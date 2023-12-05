MAVTV Unveils Relaunch & Brand Expansion Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

MAVTV, a network for motorsports, powersports and automotive programming, is set to relaunch with new platforms, expanded distribution and diversified programming in 2024.

CJ Olivares, known for the creation and success of FOX’s Fuel TV action sports network, will lead the company in its new phase of growth as president.

The revamped network will feature diversified content across multiple platforms, including live racing from across the globe, including Formula Drift, Trans Am, Endurocross and Arenacross; more fan-favorite build/automotive enthusiast shows; and documentary programs. This includes On the Rise, introducing viewers to the rising stars of the motorsports world; THE LIFE, featuring a different top driver or rider from across the spectrum of motorsports; and In the Machine, a mini docuseries shining a light on the women in motorsports.

MAVTV will also strengthen its weekday prime-time theme blocks, provide its weekend day lineups with more diverse and exclusive live racing and feature a weekday lunch block with a sampling of its best content.

Additionally, the network will expand across pay- and free-TV offerings. In the pay-TV arena, MAVTV has partnered with companies from DirecTV and Spectrum to YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, FuboTV and more. For free TV, MAVTV has scored new deals with Xumo Play and LG Channels and is increasing support for the growth of current partnerships with Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, VIZIO and more.

MAVTV’s new digital platforms will provide viewers with more ways to engage with the brand. This includes a revamped website and a new free mobile app.

“I’m honored to lead and steward MAVTV’s rich legacy into the future—and do so with immense optimism and a new direction that further fuels the passion of enthusiasts in subcultures across two-wheel, four-wheel, dirt, pavement and water,” said Olivares. “Exciting new platforms will soon be launched in lockstep with a diversified content offering that will elevate viewers’ investment in racing on the weekends, anchored by premium, compelling and narratively driven programming that takes fans behind-the-scenes with athletes and teams like never before, all while we continue to expand distribution with new and existing partnerships that will add tens of millions of devices and viewers to the MAVTV family. The whole organization looks forward to the thrilling journey ahead.”