ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a busy couple of weeks in New York City between the IAB NewFronts and Upfronts presentations; majors and minis alike are all looking to expand their share of viewership time, and, crucially, advertising and consumer entertainment spend. Across the board, companies doubled down on converged ad platforms, brand partnerships and known IP to navigate the complexities of engaging with audiences and advertisers in a challenged media ecosystem.

The IAB NewFronts served as a precursor to the big networks’ Upfront week, allowing a wealth of technology players to highlight their content offerings.

Samsung Ads utilized the IAB NewFronts to showcase the continued growth of Samsung TV Plus, its market-leading FAST platform, which delivers nearly 700 channels. A new Samsung Television Network (STN) channel featuring the best content on the platform, along with a branded entertainment studio, were among the company’s new announcements.

“As the number one streaming service on Samsung TVs, we’re not just following viewer trends—we’re shaping them,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “Through deep insights and personalized curation, we’re delivering the content audiences love in an unbeatable format. We’re rewriting the rules of streaming and teaming up with A-list talent to bring exclusive entertainment to the biggest screen in the home. This strategy has fueled more than 30 percent viewership growth this year, and with our newly announced partnerships, we’re positioning Samsung TV Plus for even greater momentum and market leadership in the year ahead.”

Tech companies have crossed over from the NewFronts to the traditional Upfront week, including YouTube, which hosted its BrandCast event yesterday, touting an extended NFL pact and new options for creators and ad partners as it continues to dominate viewership rankings.

“Today, YouTube has become THE epicenter of culture,” said CEO Neal Mohan. “And I don’t mean short-lived fads or a one-off hit show. I mean culture with a capital ‘C.’ The place where day after day, year after year, the events, conversations and voices that define the moment break through. One of the biggest shifts we’re seeing is in how people watch YouTube. Last quarter in the U.S., people spent more time watching YouTube on their TVs than on any other device… And according to Nielsen, we’ve been the number one in streaming watch time in the U.S. for more than two years now. And since February, we’ve been number one in watch time across broadcast, cable and streaming in the U.S.”

Netflix held its third Upfront as it continues to drive gains in ad revenues. Announcing a slew of new and returning series, the platform used its Upfront to tout gains in its ad-supported tier, which now reaches more than 94 million members.

“When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts much higher and ends much higher,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising. “And even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and the movies themselves,” she said.

Amazon showcased the broad appeal of Prime Video at its Upfront, unveiling a multi-genre slate of new and returning titles. Known IP remains key for the platform, which announced Delphi, a live-action series extension of the Creed universe; Barbershop, based on the hit film franchise; and another season of Fallout. It is also leaning into unscripted, renewing Beast Games and adding an untitled female CEO docuseries executive produced by Serena Williams.

“Traditional” media companies used Upfront week to highlight the breadth of their offerings across broadcast, cable and streaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) made lots of news this week, including its about-face when it comes to the branding of its streaming platform; HBO Max is returning this summer. “We are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of WBD. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, added, “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe ‘HBO Max’ far better represents our current consumer proposition.”

To scale its ad options, WBD also lifted the lid on WBD Storyverse, which aims to help brands connect with audiences by using well-known characters and IPs, building off the success of Unilever’s When Harry Met Sally Hellmann’s commercial and Wayfair’s A Christmas Story holiday spot.

At the major broadcast networks, “stability” and “franchises” were recurring themes.

NBC is betting big on comedy, unveiling new pilots and the pickup of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins with Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

CBS is leaning into its biggest hits, introducing a Dick Wolf drama block with the returning FBI and brand-new CIA, starring Tom Ellis; a Fire Country spin-off, Sheriff Country; and a Blue Bloods spin-off, Boston Blue. Taylor Sheridan’s Y: Marshals arrives in midseason.

“Our 2025-26 prime-time schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launchpad for the new shows. Additionally, we’re appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content.”

ABC has 9-1-1: Nashville landing next season alongside a wealth of returning shows. “ABC dominated this season in multiplatform ratings, which are the most relevant metrics that reflect how audiences are consuming television today,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “We are meeting viewers where they are, and this achievement highlights our strategic approach and commitment to creative excellence. Looking ahead, we’re all about maintaining stability, delivering quality and driving innovation, with new shows and returning favorites from some of the industry’s top creators and biggest stars.”

FOX’s Upfront pitch revealed the addition of six new series to its schedule. Memory of a Killer is based on the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur), while Best Medicine is based on the Doc Martin format. FOX also added the six-episode drama The Faithful, based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis, and the formats 99 To Beat, an all-new celebrity edition of Weakest Link and a reboot of Fear Factor.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Next year, more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

The week also saw TelevisaUnivision and Telemundo showcase their options for those eager to reach the Spanish-language consumer base. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises highlighted its planned 5,000 hours of live TV on Telemundo, which ended Q1 as the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network in prime time in the U.S.

Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, commented, “From the coverage of the historic FIFA World Cup 26 to our compelling realities, unforgettable dramas and essential breaking news, we are upping our commitment to serve Latinos with relevant content that attracts audiences at scale, no matter where or when they want to watch it. As we continue to innovate and double down on live programming and contemporary narratives, we remain dedicated to delivering premium stories and franchises that allow our clients to connect with this vibrant and growing community.”

At TelevisaUnivision, meanwhile, a slate of vertical video microdramas, new ad innovations and an expanded music content strategy are key priorities.

Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, said, “TelevisaUnivision is the single most powerful and enduring force in media for Hispanics—the only fully integrated ecosystem that unites premium Spanish-language content, audience insight and cross-platform scale—all under one roof. In an industry of companies trying to be everything to everyone, we are solely focused on being everything to one: the Hispanic community, a relationship we’ve built and nurtured for 70 years. And in a world where consumer attention is more fragmented than ever, our authenticity and legacy aren’t just advantages—they are the cornerstone of relevance.”

Grace Katich contributed to the reporting for this piece.