FOX is leaning into its position as the number one network for adults 18 to 49 in the U.S., unveiling a 2025-26 schedule that bets big on unscripted, comedies and animation.

The network is adding six new series to its schedule, with one comedy, one thriller, an event series and three unscripted competition shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Next year, more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

For next season, FOX has ordered Memory of a Killer, which Michael Thorn, president of the FOX Television Network, referred to as a “propulsive series with a noisy, unrelenting character hook that immediately grabbed our attention. In the spirit of 24 and House, we’re introducing a daring new signature FOX lead, a complicated antihero facing unimaginable danger. We’re excited to bring this gripping new thriller to life alongside our long-standing partners at Warner Bros.”

The series is inspired by the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur) and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! comes back to FOX with all-new episodes in 2026. New unscripted series are 99 To Beat, based on a format originated by VRT and De Chinezen and is distributed by Primitives, and Gordon Ramsay’s four-hour event series Next Level Baker. Weakest Link is also headed to FOX with Jane Lynch and an all-new celebrity edition, along with a rebooted Fear Factor.

For spring 2026, the network has set The Faithful, a six-episode drama based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis. It is the first project under Carol Mendelsohn’s first-look deal with FOX Network and will be produced by FOX Entertainment Studios.

“The Faithful follows The Old Testament’s heroic, Biblical matriarchs and opens a new lane of storytelling at FOX,” Thorn said. “This show is the definition of strong, female character-driven storytelling, exploring timeless themes that originated thousands of years ago, yet remain startlingly modern and relatable. Carol, Julie and Rene bring unbelievable depth, dimension, intimacy and surprise to stories so many think they know but will completely rediscover through this powerful new lens.”

Returning shows include the scripted-format-based Doc and Murder in a Small Town; the comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch and the animated series Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys and The Simpsons. FOX is also returning Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, Extracted, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.