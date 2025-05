ADVERTISEMENT

A comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, the return of its biggest drama franchises and a slate of unscripted hits anchor NBC’s 2025 fall schedule.

This season marks the beginning of NBCUniversal’s 11-year pact with the NBA. Peacock will live stream Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights.

Comedies on the schedule include The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins with Morgan and Radcliffe and hailing from 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. NBC has also added comedy pilots for Stumble, from Jeff and Liz Astrof, and an untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas. These pilots, if picked up to series, could air in the 2025-26 season. Returning in the fall as this season’s new hits Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical.

On scripted front, the Chicago franchise will be back, along with Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, plus Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party.

NBC also has the previously announced On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, together with the returning The Voice. Also coming this season is Surviving Earth.