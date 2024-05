ADVERTISEMENT

NBC has unveiled its 2024 fall lineup, which features three new series, including the Zachary Quinto-led drama Brilliant Minds, and a slew of live tentpole specials, such as Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Brilliant Minds, inspired by the true story of revolutionary neurologists Oliver Wolf and his team of interns as they explore the human mind, is slated to air on Mondays at 10 p.m, following The Voice, which will air from 8 to 10.

Tuesdays will be headlined at 8 p.m. by the new comedy St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the doctors and nurses try their bets to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman and David Alan Grier. It will be followed on Tuesday nights by Night Court at 8:30 p.m. and The Voice at 9 p.m. The second season of The Irrational will air after The Voice.

Wednesdays will continue to be dominated by the Chicago franchise, with Chicago Med kicking off at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Law & Order will broadcast on Thursday nights at 8 p.m., with the 26th season of Law & Order: SVU airing after. The night will conclude with the return of Found.

Friday nights will be led by Happy’s Place, a new multi-camera comedy starring Reba McEntire as a character who inherits her father’s bar and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had. It will be followed by Lopez vs. Lopez and Dateline NBC.

Big Ten Saturday Night will return to prime time on Saturdays as an expanded conference of college programs vie for dominance.

For the 13th consecutive year, NBC Sunday Night Football will broadcast 2 regular-season games throughout the NFL season on Sundays.

A variety of live specials will air throughout the season as well. The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on September 26. Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, a special behind-the-scenes celebration of Universal Pictures’ upcoming feature film, led by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and others in the cast, will broadcast on November 25. Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, a festive two-hour music special, will air for the second year in a row as well.

Additionally, annual hits such as Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to NBC.

The new unscripted competition Destination X and the procedural thriller The Hunting Party will join the lineup midseason, as will The Americas, a ten-part event series narrated by Tom Hanks. Deal or No Deal Island will also be returning with a second season.