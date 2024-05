ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has acquired the international rights to Lifetime’s soap opera spoof Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.

The film stars iconic actresses from the ’80s, led by Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan. Taylor Ann Thompson, Travis Burns, Christopher Atkins, Patrika Darbo, Alec Mapa and Chloe Mills also star.

Nicely will launch the movie for international sales this month.

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas is produced by Larry Thompson Entertainment (Liz & Dick, Amish Grace). Larry Thompson executive produces.

Vanessa Shapiro, Nicely’s founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas to the international marketplace. It is so fun to see all these legends of the small screen united in this film, from Dallas’ Linda Gray to Knots Landing’s Donna Mills; I’m personally a huge fan and very excited to share this very original movie.”

Larry Thompson, executive producer, said: “The beauty of an original, outrageous Christmas story combined with my longtime respect and friendships with Donna, Morgan, Loni, Linda and Nicollette, blessed me with the opportunity to produce this holiday movie. Few film producers find a gift like that under their tree, and Nicely Entertainment is the perfect Santa Claus distributor to deliver it to the world.”