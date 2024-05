ADVERTISEMENT

Indian streamer JioCinema has rolled out a new anime hub that will feature season four of Demon Slayer, among other titles.

The hub, which launched this weekend, includes Spy X Family, Assassination Classroom, Mob Psycho 100, Tokyou Revengers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Welcome to the Elite, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and The Junji Ito Maniac, among others.

A JioCinema spokesperson said, “JioCinema Premium’s consumer-first approach has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our latest offering, Anime Hub, offers a world of content that will keep anime fans entertained. From simulcast real-time global releases to hundreds of hours of top anime titles, we are confident that JioCinema’s Anime Hub will grow to become a destination of choice for anime fans in India.”