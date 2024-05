ADVERTISEMENT

At the presentation of the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Top Boy, The Sixth Commandment and Happy Valley each took home two wins.

Top Boy was awarded the BAFTA for drama series, and Jasmine Jobson won her first BAFTA, the supporting actress award, for her role in the show.

The Sixth Commandment won the BAFTA for limited drama, and its lead actor Timothy Spall was presented with the leading actor award for his part in the series.

Sarah Lancashire took home the leading actress BAFTA for her role in Happy Valley, which also won the only award voted for by the British public, the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, for Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment.

For comedy entertainment, Rob & Romesh vs won, while Scam Interceptors received the daytime award. In the entertainment category, Strictly Come Dancing took the top honor, while Celebrity Race Across the World received the BAFTA for factual entertainment. Squid Game: The Challenge took home the reality award. Lockerbie won the factual series award.

Such Brave Girls won the scripted comedy category. Mobility took home the short-form award. In the single documentary section, Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family won. White Nanny, Black Child was awarded in the specialist factual category.

In the performance categories, aside from Spall, Lancashire and Jobson, Matthew Macfadyen also received an award—the supporting actor BAFTA for his role in Succession. For male performance in a comedy, Mawaan Rizwan won for Juice, while top female performance went to Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops.