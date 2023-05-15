Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, I Am Ruth, The Traitors Lead BAFTA TV Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2023 have been unveiled, with Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, I Am Ruth and The Traitors each scoring two wins.

Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for leading actress for I Am Ruth, which won for single drama.

Anne-Marie Duff won supporting actress for Bad Sisters, which won for drama series.

Ben Whishaw took the win leading actor for the autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt. Adeel Akhtar won the BAFTA for supporting actor for the crime drama Sherwood.

Derry Girls won in scripted comedy. Sister Michael actress Siobhán McSweeney won for female performance in a comedy program., while Lenny Rush won male performance in a comedy program for Am I Being Unreasonable?

The entertainment performance win went to Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors, which won for reality and constructed factual.

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, voted for by the public, was won by Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace Paddington meets the Queen. Platinum Jubilee- Party at the Palace also won in live event coverage.

Mood won in the miniseries category.

The Real Mo Farah took the win for single documentary. UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 won sports coverage.

Casualty won soap and continuing drama. The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit won daytime, while The Masked Singer won entertainment program.

The award for features was won by Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas. Comedy entertainment program was won by Friday Night Live.

Libby, Are you Home Yet? was honored for factual series, while specialist factual was won by Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone. News coverage was presented to Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv, and Children of the Taliban won current affairs.

Short form was won by How to Be a Person.

The international win went to Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The BAFTA Special Award was presented by David Harewood to presenter, broadcaster, filmmaker, author and historian Professor David Olusoga OBE.

The Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA, was presented by Adrian Lester to actor, screenwriter and novelist Meera Syal CBE.