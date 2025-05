ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA has unveiled the 2025 winners of the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, with Mr Loverman the only program to win in two categories.

In the children’s categories, Disability and Me (FYI Investigates) won for non-scripted, and CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Global won for scripted.

The drama series award went to Blue Lights, over Sherwood, Supacell and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. The limited drama winner was Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The entertainment award was given to Would I Lie to You?, while the factual entertainment prize was presented to Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. The Jury: Murder Trial was awarded in the reality category.

The factual series winner was To Catch a Copper. Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods won the single documentary award.

In the performance categories, Lennie James won the leading actor award for his work in Mr Loverman, while Marisa Abela took home the leading actress award for Industry. The supporting actor award was presented to Ariyon Bakare for Mr Loverman, and the supporting actress award went to Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer.