Peacock has given a series order to Ted: The Animated Series (w.t.), which will pick up after the Ted films.

Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!, The Orville) will reprise his role as the voice of Ted and will also executive produce all episodes alongside Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family).

Other original film stars returning to their roles are Mark Wahlberg (The Union, The Family Plan), Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River, The Dropout) and Jessica Barth (Ted, Ted 2). Kyle Mooney (Y2K, Saturday Night Live) and Liz Richman (Little America, Ted) will also join as series regulars.

Ted: The Animated Series (w.t.) will be produced by UCP, Fuzzy Door and MRC.