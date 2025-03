ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards have been unveiled, with Baby Reindeer leading the pack with eight nominations, followed by Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses with six each.

The nominees in the drama series category are Blue Lights, Sherwood, Supacell and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. In the limited drama category, Baby Reindeer, Lost Boys and Fairies, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and One Day are nominated.

In the international category, After the Party, Colin From Accounts, Say Nothing, Shōgun, True Detective: Night Country and You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack are contenders.

Up for the entertainment award are The 1% Club, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You? Factual entertainment nominees are In Vogue: The 90s, Race Across The World, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour and Sort Your Life Out. Contenders for the reality category are Dragons’ Den, The Jury: Murder Trial, Love Is Blind UK and The Traitors.

American Nightmare, Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams on Tour, The Push: Murder on the Cliff and To Catch a Copper are up for the factual series award. Specialist factual nominees are Atomic People, Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, Children of The Cult and Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain.

For children’s programs, scripted nominees are CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe, Horrible Histories, Ready Eddie Go! and Tweedy & Fluff, while the unscripted nominees are BooSnoo!, Disability and Me (FYI Investigates), Operation Ouch! and Reu & Harper’s Wonder World.

In the performance categories, leading actor contenders are David Tennant for Rivals, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Lennie James for Mr Loverman, Martin Freeman for The Responder, Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer and Toby Jones for Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Nominated for leading actress are Anna Maxwell Martin for Until I Kill You, Billie Piper for Scoop, Lola Petticrew for Say Nothing, Marisa Abela for Industry, Monica Dolan for Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Sharon D Clarke for Mr Loverman.

Supporting actor nominees are Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman), Christopher Chung (Slow Horses), Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light), Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), McKinley Belcher III (Eric) and Sonny Walker (The Gathering). Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), Katherine Parkinson (Rivals), Maxine Peake (Say Nothing), Monica Dolan (Sherwood), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) and Sue Johnston (Truelove) are up for the supporting actress award.

The nominees for other BAFTA awards‚ including editing, scripting, directing, writing and more, can be found on the BAFTA website.

“2024 was a standout year for television, testified by the 134 brilliant programs nominated by BAFTA members,” noted Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA. “The power of television to drive national conversation, to tap into the stories of public interest and to inspire societal change is second to none. And to do this through every genre is even more impressive. The drama of sport, the truth of fiction, the humanity of documentary, the poignancy of comedy, serious entertainment—this year’s nominees reflect every aspect of the human condition. U.K. television is at the top of its game, and it is a privilege at BAFTA to showcase the work of our incredibly talented nominees at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. Tune into BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 11, not only to find out who wins, but to inspire your next watchlist.”

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, added, “From stories that got the nation talking to courageous documentaries about conflict and real-life events, this year’s television nominations celebrate the exceptional creativity and craft of British and international television, and of the talented people who bring it to life on-and-off screen. It’s fantastic that almost half the performance nominees are receiving their first television nomination, and it’s heartening to see nominees who have been supported by our talent program Breakthrough. Supporting the next generation of talent is an essential part of BAFTA’s mission. It’s also wonderful to see strong female representation in the directing category, particularly for talented female directors, who are still significantly outnumbered by their male counterparts when it comes to awards submissions. The Awards are a moment to celebrate our peers and colleagues, to showcase skill and ingenuity in TV and to give much-deserved praise to the industry’s creatives. Massive congratulations to all the nominees.”