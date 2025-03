ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has elevated Karen Bonck to executive VP of partnerships and current programming, as Alexandra Jewett departs after 16 years with the company.

Based in New York, Bonck has served as senior VP of branded integrations and partnerships since 2014 after holding posts in ad sales, marketing, promotions, partnerships and client services within units of NBCUniversal and Disney/ABC.

Bonck takes over the current programming responsibilities of Jewett, executive VP, who has chosen to exit Debmar-Mercury at the end of March. Jewett has been a programming and development executive at Debmar Mercury since 2009.

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus commented, “Karen is a phenomenal executive who has brilliantly navigated the daytime ad market to create successful brand integrations into our talk shows. She is an extremely capable executive who is ideally suited to step into the current programming role that Alexandra has so expertly managed, most recently on Sherri.”

“Alexandra will be sorely missed,” Bernstein and Marcus said. “She is a highly regarded programming executive whose award-winning producing and show-running skills and deep, varied background in format development—across both domestic and international talk, games, news and documentaries—have played such a key role in our company’s long-term success. We have no doubt that she will succeed in the next chapter of her outstanding career.”