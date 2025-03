ADVERTISEMENT

Six FAST channels from BBC Studios are being made available on LG TVs across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Nordics and the Netherlands.

The Top Gear channel is rolling out across all those markets. In Germany, LG channels will feature BBC History, BBC Food and BBC Travel. LG TV users in France, Italy and Spain will receive access to BBC Drama and the dedicated Doctor Who channel.

Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on-demand for EMEA at BBC Studios, said, “We are proud to be partnering with LG for the first time to expand the reach of our six FAST channel brands in EMEA. This partnership will give new audiences across EMEA access to bingeable, entertaining and thought-provoking content, across multiple genres. The rapid growth of BBC Studios’ FAST portfolio is a testament to BBC Studios’ award winning, broad content catalogue and I can’t wait for LG TV owners to discover their new favorite shows.”