Indian streamer JioHotstar, formed following the combination of Star India and Viacom18’s businesses, has topped the 100 million subscriber mark.

“We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision,” said Kiran Mani, CEO of digital at JioStar. “This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”

The platform is home to a broad selection of local and international content and a wealth of sports, including ICC events, IPL and WPL.