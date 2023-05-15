Hypewriter Competition to Return for Fifth Edition

Monday, May 15, 2023
Top Stories

Jamie Stalcup 7 hours ago Top Stories


Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary have unveiled that the Hypewriter international series pitch forum will be returning for a fifth edition in Budapest this October.

The competition is accepting submissions through July 7, at which point an international panel will select the top eight entries to attend the conference. The grand prize is €10,000 ($10,900), and the winning submission will be developed into a complete pilot that will be broadcast to a general audience, courtesy of RTL Hungary.

Previous winners include The Butcher, Golden Age, The Rise and Fall of Zolika Pászto and Trumpet of the Angels.











