Spotlight: Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution has an extensive slate, with CBS fall pilots, ready-to-air shows and films.

This includes series such as Colin from Accounts, Poker Face and Fleeting Lies (Mentiras Pasajeras). “On the feature side, we are anticipating a huge summer at the box office for Paramount Pictures and several festival favorites from our revitalized Republic Pictures label,” says Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution. “The creative process of our studios includes a universal sensitivity and focus on global appeal.”

Kramer adds: “Nothing is better than bringing our valued clients together and sharing heart-stopping, terrifying or laugh-out-loud, deeply entertaining content.”











