Paramount+ Branded Area to Debut on Streamz

ADVERTISEMENT

A Paramount+ branded area is set to debut on the Belgium streaming service Streamz as part of a multiyear licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution that includes scripted, unscripted and children’s programming.

The branded area will offer Streamz subscribers an easy place to search for and stream content from Paramount. This includes new and returning series such as 1883, 1923, Frasier, Mayor of Kingstown, PAW Patrol, Poker Face, Special Ops: Lioness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tulsa King, Waco: The Aftermath, Made for Love and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Stream subscribers will also have access to Paramount Pictures films in the coming months, including Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

“Paramount is synonymous with high-quality entertainment among audiences in Europe,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount Global and president of Republic Pictures. “We are thrilled to work with Streamz to showcase the Paramount+ brand in Belgium. By extending our licensing agreement with Streamz, we are able to offer Streamz subscribers a convenient, one-stop branded area to watch beloved returning favorites and discover new content.”

“Paramount is internationally renowned for its high-quality offer of recent award-winning top series, iconic classics, and major blockbusters,” added Bart De Groote, chief executive officer of Streamz. “Starting from December, our Streamz viewers in Flanders will have access to this exceptionally extensive catalog, featuring series from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Poker Face. Guaranteed binge-watching pleasure during the Christmas break. And it doesn’t stop there: Streamz customers will also have access to the latest Paramount+ series next year.”