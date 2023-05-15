Spotlight: Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Lionsgate’s slate, the thriller Gray centers on an agent who comes out of hiding after 20 years and must dodge officials who believe she is a traitor.

In Northern Lights, two grieving strangers find love. The Lionsgate+ series Nacho tells the story of the people behind the adult film industry in Spain.

“We’re excited to bring a diverse slate of incredible content to the market with our spring initiative that includes some of our newer series as well as our iconic evergreen films,” says Agapy Kapouranis, president of international television and digital distribution.

Kapouranis adds: “Our goal this spring is to always look for creative and strategic new ways to work with our partners.”