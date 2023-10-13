Hypewriter Jury Awards Grand Prize

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury of Hypewriter has decided to split the grand prize between three entries.

Ana Bižić, Alexandra Dubovska, Jan Maxa, Péter Kolosi and Bence Trunkó ordered the €10,000 prize to be split between Be Happy, or Else (Chin Van Tran, Vietnam and Eric Romero, Spain), Elders (Andrej Žgank and Eva Kučera Šmon, Slovenia) and Small Time Justice (András Szőke and Dániel Hamvas, Hungary).

The entries were selected from more than 200 submissions. The creators will have the opportunity to further develop their original ideas in a mentoring program, after which the jury will decide which of the three entries will be publicly broadcast as a pilot, courtesy of RTL Hungary.

Ákos Erdős, CEO of Paprika Studios, stated: “Although the planned use of artificial intelligence will most likely revolutionize the TV and film industry soon, we at Paprika Studios still believe that original ideas and real feelings can only come from humans.

“We know that responsible and ethical use of cutting-edge technology will be inevitable, but Hypewriter is still a celebration of human creativity. We have again received many hundreds of great and original ideas, wild and humorous concepts from all over the world.”

Kolosi, deputy CEO and director of programming at RTL Hungary, added: “It’s not easy to make series today. It is increasingly difficult to find truly original and innovative ideas. Still, at Hypewriter, we give fresh concepts a chance. This year, we have selected a handful of entries to develop further because we believe each has real potential. We were also excited by the candidates’ presentation skills, which are getting better every year.”