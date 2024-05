ADVERTISEMENT

Artist View Entertainment’s offering includes Oscar’s Eye, about a photographer who cannot speak.

“The powerful story deals with the representation of verbal disadvantage, the importance of caring for one another and how a town in economic turmoil can show one’s true colors,” says Scott J. Jones, president.

Scott & Sid, based on a true story and starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), follows two high school students who start their own business.

In Killer Witches from Outer Space, teens face off against aliens.

“We have a large slate of new titles for 2024 that are just coming out of postproduction,” adds Jones.