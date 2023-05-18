Spotlight: Artist View Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist View Entertainment has an ongoing slate of made-for-TV movies and, in addition, is presenting its new thriller Get Away If You Can, starring Ed Harris.

The company also has an inspirational soccer series, Dream Chasers, which recently wrapped its fourth season, and acquired Paradise, a feature based on a bluegrass musical that targets a more mature audience.

In addition to looking for and acquiring projects, “we will continue to co-produce six new 2023 TV movies that fall into either the female-driven thriller or romantic comedy genres,” says Scott J. Jones, president.

“Artist View will continue to look for and acquire projects that offer a unique marketing hook,” he adds.