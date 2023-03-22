The Responder, This is Going to Hurt Lead BAFTA TV Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards have been revealed, with This is Going to Hurt and The Responder leading the pack with six nominations each.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each, while Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys, Somewhere Boy and Top Boy each received four nominations.

BBC leads with 81 nominations, followed by Channel 4 with 33, Netflix with 24, ITV with 19, Apply TV+ with 15, Sky with 14 and Disney+ with 8 nominations.

In the drama series category, the nominees are Bad Sisters, The Responder, Sherwood and Somewhere Boy.

For comedy, it’s Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys, Derry Girls and Ghosts.

Miniseries contenders are A Spy Among Friends; Mood; The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe; and This is Going to Hurt.

International series nominees are The Bear, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday, Oussekine, Pachinko and The White Lotus.

Up for lead actor are Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt, Chaske Spencer in The English, Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Martin Freeman in The Responder and Taron Egerton in Black Bird.

Lead actress nods went to Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

For comedy, male nominees are Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jon Pointing for Big Boys, Joseph Gilgun for Brassic, Lenny Rush for Am I Being Unreasonable?, Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows and Stephen Merchant for The Outlaws.

Female comedic nominees are Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Diane Morgan for Cunk on Earth, Lucy Beaumont for Meet the Richardsons, Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia, Siobhán McSweeney in Derry Girls and Taj Atwal in Hullraisers.

BAFTA also announced that P&O Cruises is the new headline sponsor for the BAFTA Television Awards.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on April 23. The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on May 14.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in Television and Craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022. We are really pleased to announce Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett as hosts of the TV Awards. We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV Awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said: “Today, we celebrate our nominees and their achievements. Our awards encourage the public to talk about great TV and the craft and creativity that goes into creating the most talked-about TV of 2022. Production companies gave us topical and authentic stories that resonated with British audiences, from hard hitting non-scripted programming to strong female-led narratives. I am delighted to see that the interventions we put in place to improve female representation in the director and entertainment performance categories have had positive results. These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today and will continue to see in the future. The BAFTA Elevate and BAFTA Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories—so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programs, do watch them.”