Bedrock has extended the ad-free streaming service 6play max to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and LG connected TVs.

The leading AVOD service in France rolled out three new major TV devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and LG Smart TVs.

The announcement comes a few months after the ad-free service 6play max was launched on web, mobile, Android TV and Samsung smart TVs.

This upgrade allows 6play to reach its 25 million active users on almost all the OTT installed bases in France.