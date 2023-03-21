Screen Australia Awards Story Development Funding

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Australia is dispersing A$700,000 ($468,000) to 20 projects for story development funding.

The funding is going to 17 feature films, two television dramas and one online feature. This includes 11 projects supported through the Generate Fund and nine through the Premium Fund.

The projects include Eggshell Skull from writer and director Mia Wasikowska, based on the book of the same name by Bri Lee; the animated family adventure film Laser Beak Man; the TikTok mockumentary series CEEBS from two of the writers of ABC ME’s Turn Up the Volume; and TV dramedy Debatable, executive produced by AACTA award-winning producer Meg O’Connell.

Further highlights include Tomgirl, a feature-length drama that follows the story of Justin, a shy 9-year-old who is bullied at school, much to the shock of his overbearing Filipino mother; Flip, an action-adventure feature film that follows gutsy Aussie teen skateboarder Danni who joins the world’s top female skaters in the inaugural Women’s World Cup tour; and Anna Robi & the House of Dogs, adapted from the stage play.

Screen Australia’s head of development, Bobby Romia, said, “It’s fantastic to support this exciting mix of projects, including four stories for children and families, with Laser Beak Man being adapted from stage to screen and the re-invigoration of the much-adored Walking with Dinosaurs—The Arena Spectacular animatronics in The Great Dinosaur Rescue. These heartwarming stories will explore themes including the importance of chasing your dreams, taking care of the planet and the power of teamwork and community.”

“Providing career development and talent escalation opportunities for local screen practitioners is at the core of what we do, and I’m delighted to support alumni from Screen Australia’s Talent USA program, including Rachele Wiggins with Method to Madness and Vonne Patiag with Tomgirl.”