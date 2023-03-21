Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Screen Australia Awards Story Development Funding

Screen Australia Awards Story Development Funding

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Australia is dispersing A$700,000 ($468,000) to 20 projects for story development funding.

The funding is going to 17 feature films, two television dramas and one online feature. This includes 11 projects supported through the Generate Fund and nine through the Premium Fund.

The projects include Eggshell Skull from writer and director Mia Wasikowska, based on the book of the same name by Bri Lee; the animated family adventure film Laser Beak Man; the TikTok mockumentary series CEEBS from two of the writers of ABC ME’s Turn Up the Volume; and TV dramedy Debatable, executive produced by AACTA award-winning producer Meg O’Connell.

Further highlights include Tomgirl, a feature-length drama that follows the story of Justin, a shy 9-year-old who is bullied at school, much to the shock of his overbearing Filipino mother; Flip, an action-adventure feature film that follows gutsy Aussie teen skateboarder Danni who joins the world’s top female skaters in the inaugural Women’s World Cup tour; and Anna Robi & the House of Dogs, adapted from the stage play.

Screen Australia’s head of development, Bobby Romia, said, “It’s fantastic to support this exciting mix of projects, including four stories for children and families, with Laser Beak Man being adapted from stage to screen and the re-invigoration of the much-adored Walking with Dinosaurs—The Arena Spectacular animatronics in The Great Dinosaur Rescue. These heartwarming stories will explore themes including the importance of chasing your dreams, taking care of the planet and the power of teamwork and community.”

“Providing career development and talent escalation opportunities for local screen practitioners is at the core of what we do, and I’m delighted to support alumni from Screen Australia’s Talent USA program, including Rachele Wiggins with Method to Madness and Vonne Patiag with Tomgirl.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Bedrock Extends Reach for M6’s 6play max

Bedrock has extended the ad-free streaming service 6play max to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and LG connected TVs.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.