Screen Australia has delivered more than A$8.1 million ($5.4 million) in production funding to 15 projects across feature film, television and online content.

Recipients include Flying Bark Productions and Cheeky Little Media’s Zac Power, an animated feature based on the book series of the same name; Leviticus, the latest feature from Causeway Films; the Stan psychological thriller series Watching You; Chasing Millions, a Belfast-set crime drama; the YouTube comedy sci-fi series Displaced;

Deirdre Brennan, Screen Australia CEO, noted: “These latest projects reflect the depth of creative storytelling that defines the Australian screen industry. We support projects that entertain and resonate with audiences. Our aim is to champion authentic local voices and ensure our sector remains at the forefront of global storytelling.”

Brennan continued, “For the 2023/24 financial year, Screen Australia invested over A$85 million across all 57 funding programs, including over A$5.5 million through the First Nations Department, and issued 205 final certificates through the Producer Offset with a total value of A$413 million. Demand on Screen Australia support remained high, with the agency supporting just under a third of all applications received. We’ll continue to seek ways to provide impactful support within our limited capacity, prioritizing audience connection, industry value and cultural relevance.”