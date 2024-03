ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Australia has promoted Grainne Brunsdon from director of content to chief operating officer.

Brunsdon has served as director of content for the last two years, leading production investment and development, distribution support and business initiatives across Australian screen content.

She has over 25 years of experience and has held senior leadership roles across the screen sector, international arts and culture and in tertiary education, with TAFE and UNSW.

Prior to joining Screen Australia in 2022, Brunsdon was the head of Screen NSW, where she oversaw the state’s investment in the screen sector, including production incentives and industry development, supporting NSW productions through the Covid-19 lockdowns.

While at Screen NSW, she also worked as head of strategy, partnerships and industry development and as manager of stakeholder relations and industry development. She has experience managing funding programs and targeted initiatives across arts, screen and culture, in addition to overseeing the designation of Sydney as a UNESCO City of Film.

Brunsdon was also director of arts investment, engagement and development at Create NSW, where she was instrumental to the introduction of the 50:50 by 2020 initiative that addressed gender parity and the Screenability NSW initiative, which provided opportunities for those with disability.

Brunsdon will take up the role on April 1, 2024. She succeeds Michael Brealey, who left Screen Australia in December 2023 after five years in the role.

“Grainne brings a depth of experience to the role of chief operating officer,” said Deirdre Brennan, CEO of Screen Australia. “She has proven herself to be an exceptional leader who is passionate about Australian storytelling in all its forms. I believe that her experience will be instrumental in helping deliver Screen Australia’s vision and evolving strategic priorities, working with the team to make a significant and holistic contribution to the screen industry.”

Brunsdon said, “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of COO as Screen Australia enters an exciting new chapter. My passion for supporting Australian creative talent has played a significant role in my career, and I’m looking forward to helping lead the agency in its next phase of growth.”