The Prime Video Presents India showcase revealed close to 70 series and movies coming to the platform, with most of them premiering on the service over the next two years.

Prime Video’s upcoming originals in India feature a wide array of series and movies spanning several genres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The slate features around 40 original series and movies and 29 of some of India’s biggest and most anticipated movies.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, who was in India for Prime Video Presents India, said, “For the last several years, outside of the U.S., more people have signed up for Prime in India than anywhere else in the world. And in India more people sign up for Prime Video than any other benefit. Last year, India had the highest percentage of Prime Members stream Prime Video than any country in the world.”

Among the offerings, Andhera (Hindi) hails from creator Gaurav Desai. In the shadow of Mumbai’s shimmering skyline, a sinister force hunts the living. In this tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom.

The suspense drama Arabia Kadali (Telugu) centers on a group of fishermen from rival villages who inadvertently trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail.

From creators Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, Bandwaale (Hindi) is about a young poetess who finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl’s future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band of misfits, a brass band singer and a new age DJ. It stars Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Anupama Kumar.

Further Hindi highlights include Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra; Citadel: Honey Bunny, written by Raj and DK and Sita R. Menon; Daldal, based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija; Dharmatic Entertainment’s Daring Partners, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi; Dil Dosti Dilemma, directed by Debbie Rao; Dupahiya, from creators Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani; and Follow Karlo Yaar, starring Uorfi Javed.

The slate also features the period action drama Gangs Kuruthi Punal (Tamil), a tale of revenge fueled by a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city; Gulkanda Tales (Hindi), a satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda; In Transit (Hindi), a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals; the supernatural horror series Inspector Rishi (Tamil); and Khauf (Hindi), created and written by Smita Singh.

Matka King (Hindi) is set in 1960s Mumbai when an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka,’ which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

In Ma Kasum (Hindi), created by Samir Kohli, Prasad Kadam and Vinay Joshi, a 19-year-old math genius’ ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the perfect match for his vivacious single mother.

Rangeen (Hindi) follows as a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality. Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi are the creators, and the cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande and Taaruk Raina.

Writer Shanmukha Prashanth is behind Sivarapalli (Panchayat Telugu), which follows the life of an average urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Village Panchayat Secretary as he fails to get any other job as all his friends are going to the U.S.

In Snakes and Ladders (Tamil), four reckless kids trying to cover up an accident find themselves caught in dangerous situations—chased by cops, dim-witted thugs and their own bad choices.

Bala Kumaran serves as writer on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Panchayat Tamil), a comedy-drama that follows the life of an urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of secretary in a village panchayat due to a lack of job options.

Rounding out the slate of new series highlights are The Great Indian Code (Hindi), directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra; The Rana Connection (Telugu), starring Rana Daggubati; The Revolutionaries (Hindi), an adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries, written by Sanjeev Sanyal; The Tribe (Hindi), created by Aneesha Baig; Waack Girls (Hindi), from creator and director Sooni Taraporevala; and Ziddi Girls (Hindi), created by Rangita Pritish Nandy with co-creator Ishita Pritish Nandy.

“At Prime Video, it has been our focus to super-serve Indian customers with the best of entertainment across formats,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director for Prime Video, India. “From clutter-breaking Original series and movies, direct-to-service premieres to post-theatrical launches of some of the biggest hits across languages, our goal is to be the first choice of entertainment for every customer. Our content broke new ground in 2023, helping India remain a frontrunner across international locales in new customer adoption and Prime member engagement. We are humbled by the love we have received from our customers and want every story on our service to be someone’s favorite show or movie. In sync with this, we are thrilled to unveil our biggest, most diverse slate to date, and are certain that our upcoming series and movies will continue to enthrall audiences, not just in India but around the world.”

“At Prime Video, it has been our ongoing mission to be a global showcase for diverse, authentic and rooted Indian stories that can transcend linguistic and geographical borders,” said Aparna Purohit, head of originals for India and Southeast Asia at Prime Video. “In just 2023, our content was watched in over 210 countries and territories, in any given week, and trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 of the last 52 weeks. It has been gratifying to witness the national and global impact of our shows and movies, and this fuels us to further champion Indian content on the global stage. As the home for storytellers and talent, we are also excited to partner with some of the most prolific names in Indian entertainment and empower dynamic, new voices to create stories that are fresh, powerful, inspiring and entertaining. We are confident that our upcoming slate of series and movies will pave the way for even more compelling narratives from India to emerge.”