Prime Video India Adds Sports Channel FanCode

Prime Video Channels in India is rolling out its first dedicated sports destination, FanCode.

FanCode delivers live streaming from more than 15 sports, including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball, horse racing and more. It can be purchased for an annual introductory price of 249 rupees ($2.99).

FanCode has partnerships with ICC Pathways, Cricket West Indies, EFL, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World and FIBA, delivering access to the Carabao Cup, Women’s Big Bash League, FIFA U17 World Cup, Barclays Women’s Super League, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup and Yuva Kabaddi, among others. Subscribers will also get access to the Super Smash and England tour of the West Indies later in the year.

“At Prime Video, we know that while our entertainment preferences are delightfully diverse across the country, we are all ardent sports fans!” said Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels at Prime Video in India. “All forms of sports have such strong, passionate fans following them and we would like to make access to a diverse array of sports super easy. We are thrilled to collaborate with FanCode to offer our customers an immersive sports viewing experience with a lineup that spans multiple sports and geographies. We are certain that the diversity in programming and the convenience of enjoying all their favorite sports at a single destination will delight sport lovers across the country. The addition of FanCode to Prime Video Channels also allows us to offer a comprehensive bouquet of entertainment, from international and local language content to kids-focused and now live sports.”

Yannick Colaco, co-founder at FanCode, added: “FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction. We are excited to bring our premium content to Prime Video Channels and further increase our reach. The fact that FanCode will be the first sports platform on the service makes the collaboration even more special.”