Punjabi Streamer Chaupal Lands on Prime Video India

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video Channels in India has expanded its lineup with the addition of Chaupal, a streaming service delivering Punjabi-language content.

Available at a special introductory offer of Rs599 per ($7.20) for a whole year, Chaupal delivers Punjabi-language films and series, including Kali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Challiye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khaao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi and Paani Ch Madhaani. Chaupal subscribers have access to new theatrical releases as well, such as the upcoming Carry on Jatta 3.

Mahesh Sharma, VP of strategic partnerships and alliances at Chaupal, noted: “With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi-language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact on driving Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long term. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video Channels to offer subscribers relevant, world-class Punjabi entertainment and, at the same time, take our content deeper across India.”

Prime Video Channels delivers 20-plus OTT services, including BBC Player, BBC Kids, Animax + GEM, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, MUBI, AMC+, Acorn TV and Curiosity Stream.