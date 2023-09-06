Thursday, September 7, 2023
Steven Mnuchin’s Private Equity Firm Takes Lionsgate Stake

Mansha Daswani 1 day ago Top Stories


Liberty Strategic Capital, the venture founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has taken a stake in Lionsgate.

Mnuchin spent several years as an investment banker and film financier before joining the Trump administration as Treasury Secretary. His Liberty Strategic Capital venture was established to invest in the technology, financial services and content platform spaces.

According to an SEC filing, Liberty 77 Capital bought 5.5 percent of Lionsgate’s Class A voting shares for $30.8 million. Liberty Strategic Capital says it may engage with other stockholders, studio management or the board to “make suggestions or proposals concerning operations, prospects, business and financial strategies, strategic transactions, including a potential investment in a spin-off of the studio business or other restructuring, assets and liabilities, business and financing alternatives, the composition of the board of directors and such other matters.”

Lionsgate is in the midst of acquiring Entertainment One and has proposed a spin-off of its studio business as a separate public company.











