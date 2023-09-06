NBCU Taps Hello Sunshine Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal has named Liz Jenkins to the newly created position of chief business officer for NBCUniversal Studio Group.

Jenkins joins the company from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, where she most recently served as COO.

The new post sees Jenkins reporting to Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group and chief content officer. Jenkins will collaborate with Langley’s executive leadership team to develop and implement innovative strategies that capitalize on emerging opportunities and address challenges in the rapidly evolving media landscape. Jenkins will drive long-range business planning to accompany the macro-content strategy for the new studio creative hub that will ultimately drive enterprise value through NBCUniversal platforms.

“Liz has established herself as an industry leader with a deep understanding of the complexities of our business, and her unique perspective and varied experience fuel her drive for innovation,” said Langley. “She is a builder, whether it’s brands, individual projects, or culture. As the Studio Group continues to develop and adapt to the new industry climate, Liz will be an incredible partner to me and the broader NBCUniversal team.”

Said Jenkins, “The media space has never been more dynamic, disruptive and frankly, disrupted. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the independent space to bear in the more interconnected, multiplatform landscape that Donna and her team are building at NBCUniversal Studio Group. I look forward to collaborating across NBCU to realize value creation throughout the portfolio.”