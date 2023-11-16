Showmax Unveils Relaunch Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight years after its initial launch in the South African streaming market, Showmax is slated to relaunch throughout Africa in February 2024 with a new look, new app and entirely new product suite, in partnership with NBCUniversal and Sky.

The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Shwmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League. Powered by SuperSport and made for mobile users, Showmax Premier League is the first stand-alone Premier League mobile streaming service ever to launch in Africa. It will bring every single match to every corner of sub-Saharan Africa.

Showmax will be ramping up its content slate across the continent in December in preparation for the relaunch. The diverse lineup includes its first 2D animation, Twende, about a boda-boda-driving pangolin, and second seasons of Adulting, Kwa Mam’Mkhize, Wura and The Mommy Club. Also on the slate are the new true-crime series Convict Conman; Trompoppie, a murder-mystery series set in the competitive world of high school drum majorettes; the Nigerian legal drama Agu; the first Nigerian original feature film for Showmax, School Run; and the reality series Sports Wives.

Also, every Wednesday until December 27, Showmax will be releasing new episodes of its CANAL+ co-production Spinners, the first African show ever selected for Canneseries.

The new partnership with NBCUniversal and Sky also guarantees Showmax an ongoing supply of hit content from the likes of Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo.

Showmax subscribers can expect international titles to increase next year, with December’s lineup already including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X, Poker Face and The Winter King.

“We can’t wait to share the new Showmax,” said Showmax CEO Marc Jury. “We have an incredibly powerful new technology platform, a bold brand that truly represents our driving spirit and a content slate that is unmatched. No other streaming service in Africa can offer what Showmax is bringing to the table in the new year.”

“Streaming in Africa is about to take off and we’re ready to change the game,” he added. “We have all the ingredients in place to become the number one streaming service for Africa.”