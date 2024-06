ADVERTISEMENT

Crunchyroll has become available on Prime Video Channels in India as an add-on subscription, giving anime fans access to over 800 shows and movies, with select titles available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Subscribers can watch more than 40 new shows from the new anime seasons including Kaiju No.8, Black Butler—Public School Arc, Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer -Hashira Training Arc- and many more. The latest shows and movies will become available immediately after their release in Japan. Select shows and movies on Crunchyroll will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to English.

Prime Video Channels members can purchase an add-on subscription to Crunchyroll for ₹79 per month.

“The popularity of anime content in India has grown exponentially over the last few years, and through various Channels, we are working toward building a wide and diverse library of popular and blockbuster Japanese animation,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of Prime Video Channels and movie rentals at Prime Video in India. “We are thrilled to launch Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels and make it even more convenient for Prime members in India to watch premium and latest anime content, immediately after its release in Japan. The availability of select shows and movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, besides English, will make anime more accessible for fans, while also helping introduce the genre to new viewers. We look forward to strengthening our anime programming on Prime Video Channels in the coming months.”

Terry Li, executive VP of business development at Crunchyroll, said, “Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library. We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video, offering convenient access to Crunchyroll’s vast library of anime, including the latest shows, new seasons and movies in India.”