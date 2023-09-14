Video Interview: Bambai Meri Jaan

Premiering on Prime Video’s global footprint today, Bambai Meri Jaan is the latest ambitious Indian original from the streamer and its fifth project with respected production house Excel Entertainment, founded by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Behind such hits as Inside Edge, set in the world of cricket, and Made in Heaven, about a team of wedding planners in Mumbai, Bambai Meri Jaan sees the team at Excel bringing a new spin to the always popular crime drama genre. The ten-parter, co-created by Shujaat Saudagar and Rensil D’Silva, was inspired by S. Hussain Zaidi’s nonfiction book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. A sprawling crime saga, it stars Avinash Tiwary as Dara Kadri, an aspiring crime lord, and Kay Kay Menon as his father, a law enforcement officer, against the backdrop of late 1970s Mumbai. TV Drama Weekly caught up with Tiwary, Saudagar, D’Silva, Akhtar, Sidhwani, actress Kritika Kamra, Excel’s Kassim Jagmagia and Aparna Purohit, who heads up Indian originals at Prime Video, at the show’s London press junket this week.