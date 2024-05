ADVERTISEMENT

A new John Wells drama and the animated comedy Universal Basic Guys are among the highlights of FOX’s 2024-2025 season.

Mondays in the fall kick off with the return 9-1-1: Lonestar for season five, leading into Rescue: HI-Surf from Wells and and EP Matt Kester, following a group of lifeguards in O’ahu. Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios.

Tuesdays see the return of Accused for a second season, followed by the new crime drama Murder in a Small Town, based on nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by L.R. Wright. Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. FOX has acquired all U.S. rights to the show.

Wednesdays pair The Masked Singer with The Floor, which landed a two season renewal.

Thursdays are also devoted to non-scripted with Hell’s Kitchen and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The Sunday schedule continued to be devoted to animation, with The Simpsons, the brand-new Universal Basic Guys from Bento Box Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, Bob’s Burgers and Krapopolis.

Returning shows for midseason include Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, Animal Control, Family Guy, The Great North, Grimsburg, Crime Scene Kitchen, LEGO Masters, MasterChef, Name That Tune and Next Level Chef. New for midseason is Doc, as well as a single-camera comedy Going Dutch from executive producers Denis Leary, Jack Leary and Joel Church-Cooper. Doc is adapted from the Lux Vide Italian series Doc—Nelle tue mani and stars Molly Parker. Doc is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. FOX has also slated Extracted, a survival competition series produced by B17 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Balboa Productions and FOX Entertainment; and The Real Full Monty, a two-hour special from Spun Gold TV.

“With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, FOX’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”