The Czech investment firm PPF is launching a public acquisition offer to increase its share in ProSiebenSat.1 Media to just under 30 percent.

PPF IM owns a stake of close to 15 percent in ProSiebenSat.1 Media. It is looking to double that, offering €7 per share. It is a rival bid to the one submitted by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE.

Bert Habets, group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, said, “PPF has been a long-standing investor in ProSiebenSat.1 having a deep understanding of our business. The executive board is supportive of PPF’s increased commitment to ProSiebenSat.1, as evidenced by the terms of its offer, and appreciates its support for our digital transformation strategy.”